SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

