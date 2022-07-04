SORA Validator Token Trading Down 15.2% This Week (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $31,717.69 and approximately $27,492.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.63 or 1.00188786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00041929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

