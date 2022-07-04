Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

