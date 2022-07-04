S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13,192.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.27 on Monday, reaching $343.33. 98,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,952. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.57.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

