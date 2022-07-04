Sparkle Loyalty Trading Down 2.4% This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $6,493.62 and $25.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,731.80 or 0.99941852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

