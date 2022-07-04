Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

