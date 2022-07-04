Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

