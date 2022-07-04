Step Hero (HERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,941.83

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $70,941.83 and approximately $246,689.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.99 or 1.00021947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

