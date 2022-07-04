Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 67.59% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

