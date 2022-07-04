Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Target Price to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

CWEGF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

