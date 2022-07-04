Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.