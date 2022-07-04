Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$19.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

