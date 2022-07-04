StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.