StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

