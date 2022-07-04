StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.65. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

