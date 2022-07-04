StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $881,010.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock worth $781,461. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

