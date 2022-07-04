StockNews.com Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
CECE stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
