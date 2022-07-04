StockNews.com Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

CECE stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

