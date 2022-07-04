StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.