StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE NTZ opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.74. Natuzzi has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

