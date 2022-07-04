StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

