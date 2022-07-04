StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
