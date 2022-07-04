StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $157.84 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $182.91.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

