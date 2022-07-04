StockNews.com Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.