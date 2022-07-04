StockNews.com Upgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.85.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.