StockNews.com Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.51.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

