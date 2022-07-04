Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.73 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Strike has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $17.72 or 0.00092338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $57.83 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

