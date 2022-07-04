Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.86. 75,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

