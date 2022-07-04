Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,172.0 days.
OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $26.70 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.
