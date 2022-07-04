SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016498 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

