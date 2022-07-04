Swap Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Swap has a total market cap of $70,556.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,446,571 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

