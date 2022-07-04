SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 13,165 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises 1.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 1.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,390,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

