TA Associates L.P. Sells 17,206 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

TA Associates L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. LegalZoom.com accounts for 2.1% of TA Associates L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TA Associates L.P.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $59,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 84,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

