TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($12.77) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.83) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €11.07 ($11.78). 562,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.24. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €11.13 ($11.84) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

