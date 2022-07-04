TD Securities Trims Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Target Price to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

