TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.36.

NYSE:TEL opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

