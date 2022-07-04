Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.

TECK.B traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.01. 718,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,108. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

