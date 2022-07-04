Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Telos has a market cap of $46.71 million and $2.60 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

