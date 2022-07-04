Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.