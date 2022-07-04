Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.7% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

