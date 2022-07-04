Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $66.17 billion and approximately $27.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00163265 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00744419 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,607,365,339 coins and its circulating supply is 66,230,318,610 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.