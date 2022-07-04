Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TTEK opened at $138.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after buying an additional 182,715 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

