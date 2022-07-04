The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $587,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,544. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

