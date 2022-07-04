The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.38. 828,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

