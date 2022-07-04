The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

