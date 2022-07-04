The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $41.66. 170,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,190. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.