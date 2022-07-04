THEKEY Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $553,924.83 and $181,129.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

