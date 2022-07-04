Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

MTUM stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.83. 1,145,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

