TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut TIM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIMB stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

