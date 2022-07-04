TitanSwap Price Tops $1.78 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $95.30 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00009302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

