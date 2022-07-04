Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 786,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,967.0 days.

TBURF opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Tobu Railway has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

About Tobu Railway (Get Rating)

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.