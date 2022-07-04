TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

TokenClub (TCT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $2.65 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.98 or 0.99973236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002609 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.